Bala Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Gifts Us Our ‘Best Hair Day’

Bala Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, Dheerendra Gautam

Director: Amar Kaushik

What’s Good: It offers more than what it promised, it’s doesn’t touch-and-go the issue but explains it with detailed sequences. If you’ve Ayushmann Khurrana in your film, you can’t ignore the ‘what’s good’ section without his mention – in Ayushmann, we trust

What’s Bad: There are only so many movies that can star Ayushmann Khurrana!

Loo Break: YES, right after the film, not even in the interval

Watch or Not?: Watch it now, then when it comes on television, also years later on a lazy Sunday

Balmukund (Ayushmann Khurrana), a highty-and-mighty lover of his hair, gets the shock of his life when he starts loses them as he grows up. Friends with Latika (Bhumi Pedenkar), who’s not ‘society’s level’ fair, Bala ignores her because he’s attracted to beauty. Once he’s an adult, with very few hairs left, he tries to hide it with a cap or half-covered mirror. After 210 solutions in 2 years, Bala settles with a wig and meets Pari (Yami Gautam).

Pari, a beautiful (but) tik-tok queen, comes in his life with the traits of young Bala – getting attracted to the outer beauty. Pari falls in love with the Bala in a wig without knowing the reality. The rest of the story revolves around how will Pari react once she knows the reality and what is Latika’s role in Bala’s life. And A LOT MORE which I’ll leave it to you to watch.

Bala Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie ends with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue tweaked by Ayushmann Khurrana, “Come, fall in love with yourself” and I’m still getting the goosebumps because I now know the backstory behind it. Niren Bhatt, the main man behind Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, pens a beautiful story with a-laugh-a-second humour. The story rises way above talking about premature baldness or skin-shaming, it talks about accepting yourself the way you are. It’s about loving your weakness so much that it becomes your strength.

Anuj Rakesh Dhawan’s cinematography feels fresh despite having many films being shot in the zonal of Uttar Pradesh. Hemanti Sarkar’s crisp editing keeps the movie at the required duration assuring a breezy experience. Apart from a speech in the finale, there are numerous small moments that control the screen. The Bollywood tribute addition works big time for the movie as those are the scenes that bring the house down. Bhumi’s brownface is done with keeping all the details in mind, whereas Yami playing with her accent is another exceptional attention to detail.

Bala Movie Review: Star Performance

If there’s one star that leaves you with no words after every of his performance, it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana. He’s not only working on his range with every film but adding a zillion more expressions to the bag of his acting. He pays tribute to the stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor making it enjoyable with pure unadulterated charm.

Both Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar add a worthy value to the narrative. No way I’m choosing one between them both. On one side, Bhumi presents the insecure part of human nature, Yami Gautam shines with showing-off her beauty but making you realise something very important towards the end.

Supporting cast for every Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has been greater than the hero of the film, and Bala is no exception. From Saurabh Shukla’s witty presence to the brilliant Abhishek Banerjee, Bala is filled with stupendous performances. I’m glad Abhishek if finally getting his due & I’ll not be surprised if he bags a solo film soon. Jaaved Jaaferi gets some very good scenes in his extended appearance. A moustache clad Seema Pahwa does her usual magic to emerge as the scene-stealer. Dheerendra Gautam owns a monologue scene opposite Ayushmann Khurrana amassing a wave of claps.

Bala Movie Review: Direction, Music

Amar Kaushik, after Stree, captures the right essence of yet another small town story. Now, two films later, I’m sure of one thing, Amar is very clear about making his stars look naturally good. He never makes them ‘act’ & lets the dialogues flow in a conversational way.

There’s just one song at the forefront – Pyaar Toh Tha which comes in at a very instrumental part of the story and blends in well. TaKillYa’s recreation is shudh desi & is brilliantly used. Papon’s unreleased track Zindagi is the salient hero of the second half – soul-touching lyrics laced with a soothing voice. Even the background score is masterfully used to evoke laughter.

Bala Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Bala along with bringing in a house full of laughter also has something very important to say. It’s a significant message draped under the entertaining layer of humour. A MUST WATCH!

Four stars!

Bala Trailer

Bala releases on 07th November, 2019 (Paid Previews) and 08th November, 2019 (Fully Fledged Release).

