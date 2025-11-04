Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is another massive success in the romantic genre in 2025 in Bollywood. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer has achieved another milestone! It has surpassed Bhool Chuk Maaf to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing romantic film of the year. Scroll below for the day 14 updates!

How much has Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned in India (14 days)?

According to estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat garnered 2.20 crores on day 14. It maintained a steady hold on the second Monday compared to 2.35 crores earned last Friday. It is indulged in an intense three-way clash with Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1, and Baahubali – The Epic. But that hasn’t stopped Milap Zaveri’s directorial from driving impressive footfalls.

The net box office collection in India reaches 75.16 crores after 14 days. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer is now swiftly moving towards the 100 crore mark. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 88.68 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 62.38 crores (10 days)

Day 11: 2.35 crores

Day 12: 3.7 crores

Day 13: 4.53 crores

Day 14: 2.20 crores

Total: 75.16 crores

Crosses 200% profits!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was reportedly made on a cost of 25 crores. In 14 days of its domestic run, Milap Zaveri‘s film has minted returns of 50.16 crores. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 200.64%. The Bollywood romantic drama will gain the super-duper hit verdict once it clocks a century!

Now the #2 Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025

Harshvardhan Rane’s film has beaten the domestic lifetime of Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned 74.18 crores. It is now the 2nd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. However, that’s where it will remain in its lifetime, as crossing Saiyaara (337.69 crores) will be impossible.

Check out the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 75.16 crores* Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores Azaad: 7.61 crores

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 75.16 crores*

India gross: 88.68 crores

Overseas gross: 15.01 crores

ROI: 200.64%

Verdict: Super-hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

