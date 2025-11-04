Shehnaaz Gill headlined the Punjabi romantic comedy, Ikk Kudi. Interestingly, it also marked her debut as a producer. The pre-release buzz was favorable, but Amarjit Singh Saron‘s directorial could not drive the desired footfalls in the opening week. But are the tables turning? Scroll below for the day 4 box office collection!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 13 lakhs to the kitty on day 4. Despite a working Monday, it scored a slightly better collection than the opening day of 12 lakhs. Today, the romantic comedy will enjoy a boost due to discounted Tuesday, which should lead to a good day at the box office.

The overall net earnings in India reach 69 lakhs. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 81.42 lakhs. The collection so far isn’t enough, given Shehnaaz Gill starrer is mounted on a budget of 5 crores. In 4 days,

it has recovered 13.8% of the estimated cost. Ikk Kudi must hold its fort if it wants to enter the safe zone in its lifetime.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 12 lakhs

Day 2: 19 lakhs

Day 3: 25 lakhs

Day 4: 13 lakhs

Total: 69 lakhs

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 69 lakhs

India gross: 81.42 lakhs

Budget recovery: 13.8%

More about Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. It also features Sukhi Chahal, Baljinder Darapuri, and Neha Dayal, among others, in the supporting cast. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025. The Punjabi romantic comedy is produced by Kaushal Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill & Amarjit Singh Saron. It has been distributed worldwide by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

