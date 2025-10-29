Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma remained the #1 choice of audience on the discounted Tuesday. It is on a spree of success, all set to surpass Sikandar and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 report at the Indian box office.

How much has Thamma earned on day 8?

According to estimates, Thamma has accumulated 6.50 crores on day 8. On the discounted Tuesday, it dominated the ticket windows, earning higher than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (4.75 crores) and Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi (2.28 crores). Compared to 5 crores earned on Monday, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial enjoyed a 30% improvement.

The overall net earnings in India reach 115 crores* after 8 days. Thamma is already the 3rd highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It is now chasing the lifetime of Stree (129.67 crores) to officially gain the #2 spot. Including taxes, the gross collection of the romantic horror-comedy stands at 135.70 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Day 1: 25.10 crores

Day 2: 19.23 crores

Day 3: 14.45 crores

Day 4: 12.66 crores

Day 5: 16 crores

Day 6: 16.05 crores

Day 7: 5 crores*

Day 8: 6.50 crores*

Total: 115 crores*

It’s Rashmika Mandanna vs Rashmika Mandanna now!

Thamma has broken many records at the Indian box office. The Maddock Films’ production is now racing against Sikandar to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It needs to earn over 129.95 crore net to officially gain a spot on the list.

Most would know, Sikandar starred Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. So, the South beauty will replace her early 2025 Bollywood release among the top 10 grossers of 2025.

Thamma Box Office Summary Day 8

India net: 115 crores

India gross: 135.70 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

