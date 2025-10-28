Maddock Films is shining bright with their latest release, Thamma. The fifth installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. In only 7 days, it has knocked down the global lifetime of Kesari Chapter 2. Scroll below for the detailed worldwide report!

Continues a steady run overseas

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial recently surpassed Son Of Sardaar 2, Sky Force, and Baaghi 4 at the overseas box office. As per the last update, Thamma had accumulated 16.97 crore gross overseas. The international run is steady and it is now chasing the international lifetime of Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crores).

Thamma is now Ayushmann Khurrana’s 5th worldwide grosser!

At the domestic box office, the romantic horror comedy has accumulated 108.50 crore net, which is approximately 128.03 crore gross. It is now the 3rd highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, only behind the Stree franchise.

The worldwide box office collection of Thamma has reached 145 crore gross. Today, it will officially cross the 150 crore milestone. But before that, it has achieved another feat by surpassing Dream Girl 2 and becoming Ayushmann Khurrana’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 worldwide grossers at the box office:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores Thamma: 145 crores Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores Article 15: 93.08 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores

The next target is Bala (171.49 crores), which will be comfortably crossed before the second week begins. For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will be enjoying a 10-day-long extended opening week, as it was released on Tuesday, October 21, coinciding with Diwali.

The streak of success continues as Thamma has also surpassed the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which concluded at 145.73 crore gross.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 7

India net: 108.50 crores

India gross: 128.03 crores

Overseas gross: 16.97 crores

Worldwide gross: 145 crores

