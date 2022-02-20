Badhaai Do showed some growth on Saturday as 1 crore* came in. This is a fair growth over the Friday numbers of 0.70 crores but again, that’s strictly on relative terms. When it comes to absolute numbers, the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar film should have been collecting better, especially since at least some states have started bringing relaxations in place, both from occupancy and night shows perspective. While former doesn’t make any difference since it’s not that the film is playing at a full house. However, latter certainly helps to bring footfalls.

Advertisement

The Harshvardhan Kulkarni directed film stands at 14.30 crores* now and after the second weekend it should cross 15.50 crores* for sure. Now had the film stayed consistent from Tuesday onwards, this number could well have been in the vicinity of 20 crores, hence allowing a lifetime of over 25 crores which would have been a fair result for the film.

Advertisement

However, for now, the lifetime of Badhaai Do is staring at 18-20 crores and the only consolation would be that the outcome would be better than the likes of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2 that released last year.

The real audience for Badhaai Do is on the OTT medium and it has to be seen if it manages to find good traction there on its arrival.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Trolled Over Old Video Saying He’s “Petrified Of Palaces Turned Into Hotels”; Netizens Mock His Wedding With Katrina Kaif!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube