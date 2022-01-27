Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who got married on November 15 last year, are enjoying marital bliss and never leave a chance to give out some major couple goals. On Wednesday too, Rao shared a sizzling picture of his wife clicked by him on Instagram that left netizens confused.

In the mirror selfie, the actress can be seen sporting a white shirt dress with black boots. Rajkummar, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a red and black checkered shirt clicking the mirror selfie while lovingly staring at his lady love. While many complimented the couple some were left baffled.

Sharing the picture, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Sheesha aur sheeshe me tasveer. Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Frame-Check Shirt-Check.” His wife Patralekhaa too reacted to the picture and commented, “Loveeeeee you” with a red heart emoji. She also shared the same picture with the caption but both deleted the post later on Instagram.

The two perhaps decided to delete the post after netizens began to troll them. One user had commented on the now-deleted post, “I was really confused. Hope I was not the only one,” while another user wrote, “Photo samajhne mein dimaag hil gaya mera.”

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Have a look at the picture which was deleted, below:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s film Badhaai Do along with Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the film was released recently.

