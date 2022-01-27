Jacqueline Fernandez has always been an active social media user with most of her pictures and videos going viral within minutes of their debut. She has, however, been lowkey since the last few days as there was a lot of scrutiny around her romantic relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, Jacqueline shared a pair of pictures on Instagram after being away from the limelight for a prolonged period.

For the unversed, Jacqueline was previously in the news when the Enforcement Directorate questioned her for her link with conman Sukesh, an accused in ₹200 crore extortion case. The actor had revealed to the authorities that she was unaware of Sukesh’s true identity as he pretended to be a bigshot from a southern entertainment industry. She even had to issue a public notice when intimate pictures with the man involving a hickey went viral across social media platforms.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently made a comeback on social media after taking a short break owing to the rampant trolling and hate comments. As the country celebrated Republic Day yesterday, the actor joined the bandwagon with a set of pictures holding the popular book, The Forest, in her hands.

Jacqueline was seen wearing a collared silk kurta which fit the occasion perfectly. The white outfit was topped with a light pink lip colour and a stroke of kajal around her eyes. She was also seen flashing a bright smile while posing for the camera.

In the caption for the post, Jacqueline Fernandez wished her followers and wrote, “Happy Republic Day India ❤️”. Here’s a look.

In the comments section of the post, fans have given mixed reactions to her return on Instagram. Some people have welcomed her with open arms while others have resorted to hate comments. Here’s a look.

“hy kya ada hai”, a fan wrote

“You are best girl”, another supportive comment read

A troll tried to ask about Sukesh’s whereabouts and wrote, “Sukesh knha hain😂”

“Avi🙂.. Puri Azaadi nahi Mili h.. 😋😂😂😂🌱🙈🌹😇”, another hate comment said.

