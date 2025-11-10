Veteran star Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his final film, Jana Nayagan, before entering the world of politics permanently. The film is set to release on January 6, 2026, and will feature a blend of political drama and mass action thriller elements.

A few months back, the first look of the movie was already disclosed by KVN Productions, which generated big buzz among the audience. Ahead of its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan secures a major OTT deal for a substantial amount.

Where Will Jana Nayagan Be Available For Streaming After Theatrical Release?

Although there is no update on the OTT release date of Jana Nayagan, it’s official that the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video online. According to Let’s Cinema, the digital platform secured the deal for a massive 110 crore, which is undoubtedly a substantial OTT deal.

One of the prominent reasons behind this massive deal is surely the movie being Thalapathy Vijay’s potential last film. There is a major uncertainty whether he will return to cinema after this film, as he is all set to enter politics. The Tamil star has already started his political campaign in the South.

It remains to be seen how the movie will perform on the big screens after securing this major deal with Amazon Prime Video. It’s crucial to note that the OTT deal is for all Indian language rights. This means Jana Nayagan will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and other languages on Prime Video after its online debut.

#JanaNayagan — Amazon Prime India bagged all Indian languages rights for ₹110 crores. pic.twitter.com/8ras9bFOwf — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 6, 2025

Who Else Stars In Jana Nayagan Alongside Thalapathy Vijay?

Along with Vijay, the cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Monisha Blessey, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and others.

With the cast list, the movie appears to be promising if the storyline is executed well. Vijay’s star power will play a prominent role in the film’s success, but if the story is great, it will result in positive reviews and boost the box office revenue further.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Avihitham OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Malayalam Family Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News