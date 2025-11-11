After a successful theatrical run, Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp is ready to entertain audiences on OTT. Released during the month of Diwali, the college romance drama with an emotional touch received good word of mouth. Directed by Jains Nani, the film stars Yukti Thareja as the female lead and is set to make its digital debut soon.

K-Ramp OTT Release Details

The theatrical journey of K-Ramp has officially come to an end, and the film is set to make its digital debut on Aha Video from November 15, 2025. The streaming platform Aha Video shared a poster of a movie on X with an official announcement, which reads, “Get ready for the Burra Padu entertainer of the year K Ramp premieres Nov 15 only on aha.”

This means that K-Ramp will soon be available to all Telugu viewers who have subscribed to Aha. However, the producers have not yet confirmed whether the film will be released in other languages. Therefore, other regional audiences will have to wait to enjoy this romantic drama.

More About K-Ramp

K-Ramp is the story of a carefree young man named Kumar who meets a girl named Mercy Joy. He soon discovers that Mercy suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The story begins with love and quickly becomes complicated as decisions begin to impact both their lives.

The film is filled with moments of love, self-realization, and transformation, depicting the emotional journey of two very different individuals. In addition to Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja, the film also stars Sai Kumar, Naresh VK, Kamna Jethmalani, Muralidhar Goud, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

With its digital premiere, K-Ramp is expected to attract a strong online audience. The romantic drama will be available to stream starting November 15, exclusively on Aha Video.

Check out the trailer of K-Ramp below:

