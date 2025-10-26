Kiran Abbavaram’s comedy drama K-Ramp has officially entered the profit-making zone at the box office in only 9 days. It stands at a net collection of 18.88 crore in India and 24.77 crore gross collection worldwide. This is a breath of relief for Kiran Abbavaram, whose last release, Dilruba, was a flop. It would be interesting if the film manages to enter the most profitable Telugu films of the year!

Kiran Abbavaram’s Film Needs To Earn 32 Crore To Become A Hit!

While Kiran Abbavaram‘s film is officially a success, it would still need to earn a total of 32 crore at the box office to become a hit. Currently, this is a distant figure. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 18 crore, and with a collection of 18.88 crore, it has recovered 100% budget!

K-Ramp Box Office Day 10

On the 10th day, the second Sunday, October 26, K-Ramp earned 3.16 crore. This is almost in the same range as the second Saturday’s 3.32 crore. The film is clashing at the box office with Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 2.25 crore

Day 2: 2.75 crore

Day 3: 2.35 crore

Day 4: 1.85 crore

Day 5: 1.3 crore

Day 6: 97 lakh

Day 7: 93 lakh

Day 8: 3.32 crore

Day 9: 3.16 crore

Total: 18.88 crore

K-Ramp Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the comedy drama after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 18.88 crore

India Gross Collection: 22.27 crore

Budget: 18 crore

Profit: 88 lakh

ROI: 4.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 24.77 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

