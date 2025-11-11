Telusu Kada, released during the Diwali festive season, is gearing up for its digital debut. The movie has gotten a mixed response throughout its box office run, but it still satisfied viewers who love an emotional love story. Many movie lovers missed the film in theaters but eagerly waited for its OTT release. And finally, the time has come, and the wait is over!

Telusu Kada OTT Release Details

The film was released in theaters on October 17, 2025, and is now set to stream on Netflix starting November 14, 2025. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to cater to a broader audience in their preferred language. Recently, Netflix Indian South announced on X, which reads, “Prema lo logic-lu, calculations undav. It’s complicated… Telusu Kada.”

After a decent run in theaters amidst heavy competition during Diwali, the movie is set to win more hearts on the OTT platform. Netflix subscribers can even set a reminder on the app to catch it as soon as it drops.

Prema lo logic-lu, calculations undav. It's complicated… Telusu Kada

What Is Telusu Kada About?

Varun, played by Sidhu Jonnalagadda, is a chef who needs to get settled. He finds Anjali, played by Raashii Khanna, through a matrimonial website, and they hope to have children soon after marriage. This bright future gets shattered when it’s discovered that Anjali can never conceive.

So, they decide upon surrogacy, but matters turn worse as the allocated doctor for them is none other than Varun’s ex-girlfriend, Ragga, played by Srinidhi Shetty. This unplanned encounter brings up long-held feelings.

Supporting roles were played by Harsh Chemudu as Abhi and Rohini as Ragga’s mother. Thaman S has composed the music, while Gnana Shekar V.S has handled the cinematography, giving the movie a rich visual appeal.

Check out the trailer of Telusu Kada below:

