Telusu Kada, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles, has emerged as a major failure at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film had a disappointing run right from the opening day, and eventually, it settled for a low score. In fact, it has turned out to be the biggest failure for Siddhu in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood romantic drama was theatrically released on October 17. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While the concept and performances were praised, the weak writing and the loose second half were criticised. Even among the audience, it fetched mixed reactions, which severely impacted the film’s theatrical run.

How much did Telusu Kada earn at the Indian box office?

After a start of 2.1 crores, Telusu Kada never witnessed an upward trend. By the end of the first week, it earned only 8.27 crores. After the opening week, it managed to add only 1.08 crores to the kitty, thus concluding the run at a dismal total of 9.35 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it grossed just 11.03 crores.

Verdict of the film

Reportedly, Telusu Kada was made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this, it earned 9.35 crore net, thus recovering only 20.77% of its budget and suffering a deficit of 79.23%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

With such disappointing stats, the Tollywood romantic drama has emerged as Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s biggest failure in the post-COVID era. Before this, Jack was his biggest failure. For those who don’t know, Jack was reportedly made on a budget of 35 crores. Against such a cost, it earned only 7.91 crores. It recovered only 22.6% of the total budget, suffering a deficit of 77.4%.

As we can see, Telusu Kada surpassed Jack in suffering a higher deficit at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45 crores

India net collection – 9.35 crores

Deficit – 35.65 crores

Deficit% – 79.23%

Verdict – Flop

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 5: To End Its Run Below Ravi Teja’s 2024 Failure, Eagle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News