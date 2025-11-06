Maddock Films is gearing up to deliver another 200 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. The romantic horror comedy Thamma is achieving new milestones with every passing day. It has now emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time globally. Scroll below for the day 16 collection!

Set to clock 150 crore mark in India

According to estimates, Thamma added 3.25 crores to the kitty on day 16. It made the most of the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, maintaining a good hold at the ticket windows despite strict competition. Compared to 3.5 crores on the discounted Tuesday, it saw a dip of only 7%.

The overall box office collection in India reach 148.25 crores in 16 days. Today, Thamma will officially cross the 150 crore milestone. It will become the second film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe to achieve the mark, after Stree 2. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 174.93 crores.

200 crore club loading worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Thamma has garnered 198.96 crore gross. This includes 24.03 crores from the overseas circuits. Today, it will officially enter the 200 crore club. But before that, there’s another big win as it has surpassed Dream Girl (196.84 crores) and emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s third highest-grossing film of all time globally!

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Thamma: 198.96 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores Article 15: 93.08 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (16 days)

India net: 148.25 crores

India gross: 174.93 crores

Overseas gross: 24.03 crores

Worldwide gross: 198.96 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

