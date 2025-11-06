Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi is growing with each passing day at the box office. The Punjabi romantic comedy began its theatrical journey on a slow note. However, the word of mouth is spreading, and it is witnessing improved footfalls. It has now recorded its biggest day on Wednesday. Scroll below for the day 6 collection!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 6

As per Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 36 lakhs on day 6. It recorded its biggest day so far at the box office, 200% higher than the opening day of 12 lakhs, courtesy of the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. The tables are turning for Amarjit Singh Saron‘s directorial, which seemed to be in turmoil during its opening weekend. It would now be interesting to see how well it grows during the second weekend.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 1.41 crores after 6 days. Ikk Kudi is made on a reported budget of 5 crores. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 28% of the estimated cost. If Shehnaaz Gill starrer manages to maintain its momentum, it will eventually triumph and gain the success tag at the box office. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 1.66 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 12 lakhs

Day 2: 20 lakhs

Day 3: 28 lakhs

Day 4: 15 lakhs

Day 5: 30 lakhs

Day 6: 36 lakhs

Total: 1.41 crores

Witnessing a four-way clash!

Ikk Kudi is also facing strong competition at the ticket windows. Apart from Ammy Virk’s Nikka Zaildar 4, it is also fighting against the local releases Madhaniyan and Godday Godday Chaa 2. Despite that, it has successfully turned the tables. All eyes are now on the second weekend hold, which will determine its lifetime total.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 1.41 crores

India gross: 1.66 crores

Budget recovery: 28%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 vs KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash’s Epic Outshines Rishab Shetty’s Biggie In ROI Game Despite 100 Crore Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News