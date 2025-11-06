Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, continues its disappointing run. After a decent start, it was expected to show some momentum and reach a respectable total at the Indian box office, but unfortunately, it has failed to do so. Considering the trend of the collection, the film is likely to end its run below the 20 crore mark, thus placing itself below Teja’s Eagle. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did Mass Jathara earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer saw a decent start, but due to mixed reactions from critics and audiences, it failed to maintain its pace. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film dropped below the 1 crore mark for the first time yesterday, day 5, earning just 92 lakh. It saw a decline of 20% from day 4’s 1.15 crores.

Overall, Mass Jathara has earned an estimated 13.72 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 16.18 crores. With such a disappointing trend, the film is heading for a 6-day opening-week collection of less than 15 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.3 crores (including 3.1 crores from premieres)

Day 2 – 3.15 crores

Day 3 – 1.16 crores

Day 4 – 1.04 crores

Day 5 – 92 lakh

Total – 13.72 crores

To end up scoring less than Eagle?

In the second week, Mass Jathara is likely to lose a significant number of shows in the Telugu market due to its underwhelming run. Therefore, it won’t cover a longer distance and aims for a lifetime collection of less than 20 crores. Before concluding the run, it might surpass Ravanasura (17.12 crores), but Eagle (24.63 crores) is out of reach.

Made on a reported budget of 45 crores, Eagle turned out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office, recovering only 54.73% of its budget. It’s really disheartening to see that Ravi Teja’s latest release is heading for a collection lower than his 2024 box office failure.

