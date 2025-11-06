Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. It has already emerged as a massive success, and given its current form, it seems that the film still has some fuel left in the tank. In the meantime, if we talk about the opening day multiplier, the romantic drama is way ahead of 2025’s Bollywood biggies like Sikandar and War 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

Though there’s competition from Thamma, the Bollywood romantic drama is enjoying its share of audiences in B and C centers. After the discounted ticket rates boosted collections on day 15, the film got another boost yesterday, day 16, due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. Yesterday, it earned an estimated 2.46 crore net, showing a strong hold from day 15’s 3 crores.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned an estimated 80.62 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 95.13 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (10 days) – 62.38 crores

Day 11 – 2.35 crores

Day 12 – 3.7 crores

Day 13 – 4.53 crores

Day 14 – 2.2 crores

Day 15 – 3 crores

Day 16 – 2.46 crores

Total – 80.62 crores

Multiplies the opening day collection by 8 times!

For those who don’t know, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned 10.1 crores on day 1. After such a start, it has managed to make 80.62 crores in 16 days, thus multiplying its opening day by 8 times.

With the 8x opening day multiplier, it has surpassed 2025’s biggies like Sikandar and War 2. Salman Khan’s Sikandar opened at 30.06 crores and earned 129.95 crore net in its lifetime run, which equals a 4.3x opening day multiplier. War 2 multiplied its 52.5 crore opening by 4.7 times, earning 244.29 crore net in its lifetime run.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale vs Dashavatar Box Office: Trails 2025’s Biggest Marathi Hit By 79% In First 6 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News