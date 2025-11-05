Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Naveen Chandra in key roles, is doing ordinary business at the Indian box office. After a decent start, the film needed a good pace over weekdays, but it faced a drop on the first Monday, day 3. On Tuesday, day 4, it maintained a steady pace, but the overall collection isn’t promising and hints at another failure for the Tollywood star. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mass Jathara earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Tollywood action drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word-of-mouth. Due to this, it failed to display an upward trend over the weekend and earned 3.15 crores on Sunday, day 2, after opening at 7.3 crores (including paid premieres) on Saturday, day 1. On the first Monday, day 3, it dropped more than expected and earned 1.16 crores. On Tuesday, day 4, it remained steady and earned 1.04 crores.

Overall, Mass Jathara has earned an estimated 12.65 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 14.92 crores. In the 6-day opening week, the film is expected to stay below the 15 crore mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.3 crores (including 3.1 crores from premieres)

(including from premieres) Day 2 – 3.15 crores

Day 3 – 1.16 crores

Day 4 – 1.04 crores

Total – 12.65 crores

Ravi Teja to suffer another blow?

Ravi Teja is already struggling with his poor form and is desperately looking for a box office winner. He’s already coming from four consecutive failures and is likely to suffer the fifth blow. Reportedly, Mass Jathara was made on a moderate budget of 40 crores. Against this, the film has earned 12.65 crores in 4 days, and the trend is not good. Therefore, recovering the entire cost through domestic earnings appears to be challenging. So, it might end up securing a losing verdict.

The film is expected to be Ravi’s fifth consecutive failure after Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, and Mr. Bachchan.

