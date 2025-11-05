Having already completed eight weeks in theaters, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned an impressive $491 million worldwide, making it the eleventh-highest-grossing film of 2025. As of now, the latest entry in the Conjuring Universe needs around $31 million more to surpass The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, with its theatrical run nearing its end and the Halloween season now over, it seems unlikely to overtake the Marvel superhero film’s $521.9 million global total and break into 2025’s top ten, as per Box Office Mojo.

Recently, Last Rites has outperformed several past hits, including Jaws, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Shrek. Now, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror blockbuster is closing in on Brad Pitt’s 2004 historical action epic Troy. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites still needs to earn to outgross Troy at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Troy – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $177.4 million

International: $313.6 million

Worldwide: $491 million

Troy – Box Office Summary

North America: $133.4 million

International: $364 million

Worldwide: $497.4 million

Based on these figures, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails Brad Pitt’s Troy by approximately $6.4 million worldwide. However, with the horror film’s theatrical momentum slowing down and its digital release already available, it appears unlikely that the latest Conjuring installment will surpass Troy during its ongoing theatrical run.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Troy – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Here’s how much the two films have earned globally relative to their production budgets:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Global Earnings: $491 million | Production Budget: $55 million

– Global Earnings: $491 million | Production Budget: $55 million Troy – Global Earnings: $497.4 million | Production Budget: $175 million

Based on these figures, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned an impressive 8.9 times its production budget so far. In comparison, Troy, with its significantly higher cost, made around 2.8 times its budget. That’s the clear advantage horror films often have in terms of earnings-to-budget performance. They can deliver massive profits without the need for the huge production expenses that come with star-studded action spectacles like Troy.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and ostensibly inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

