After ranking number one on IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities trending globally, Raashii Khanna marks spots on top once again with Ormax’s most-watched SVOD original Indian series as Farzi and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness bag first and second position respectively. Raashii also opened up about beating SRK on the list of most popular celebs.

Making her OTT debut in the Ajay Devgn co-starrer psychological-thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year, Raashii won over the digital platform once again this year with Raj and DK’s Farzi, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati. Winning critical acclaim as well as admiration and love from audience for both her ventures, Raashii Khanna is the only Indian actor to have two shows topping the most-watched list of original shows in the nation.

Expressing her gratitude, Raashii Khanna shared on social media saying, “Farzi and Rudra in top 2! 💯Both these projects have been extremely special to me and it’s overwhelming and humbling at the same time to witness such abundant love showered on them ❤️” She also addressed beating Shah Rukh Khan on the list of most popular celebs and said, “As soon as Raj told me, I ran to another room and called my father. He didn’t understand what the list was but I told him how SRK sir is on the second spot. He too was shocked. Honestly, I thought it was a hoax but later, I did realise it was just a phase. Like he is King Khan and no one can beat him. It was the popularity of the show, and people liked my character. But I am really grateful and the child in me was truly excited. It was some milestone, to be honest.”

With Farzi starring Raashii Khanna on number one and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on the second spot, the list is also includes Mirzapur S2, Panchayat S2, Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, The Night Manager, as well as The Family Man S2, amongst others.

Currently gearing for her big Bollywood debut as lead with Dharma Production’s first action entertainer ‘Yodha’ along with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna is amongst the most popular stars of the nation with imprints across platforms and languages.

