Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen with his Bholaa. As the actor delivered a 200 crore film at the Indian box office in the form of Drishyam 2, hopes are pretty high for his next. Being a mass-oriented big-screen entertainer, one hopes it opens on a strong note at ticket windows. Let’s discuss it below and take a look at Ajay’s top 5 openers of all time!

The biggie marks Ajay’s fourth directorial venture after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Out of these, his Shivaay took a good start despite a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. As Mass Maharaja is carrying the momentum of Drishyam 2’s mega success, his next is expected to leave an impact with its start.

Initially, when the teaser was unveiled, Bholaa created good hype around it. However, the film didn’t keep the buzz intact moving ahead. As a result, we are witnessing a low response in advance booking after a good initial trend. With Ram Navami’s partial holiday coming into play, 20 crore+ was expected on the opening day. But at a given point, even touching the 15 crore mark would be good enough.

As we talk about Bholaa’s day 1, take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 5 box office openers of all-time:

Singham Returns – 32.09 crores Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 15.10 crores

What do you think, will Bholaa be able to make it into Ajay Devgn’s top openers? Share with us through comments.

