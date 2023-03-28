It was a decent hold on Monday for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as 0.60 crores* more came in. The drop from Monday (0.91 crores) is less than 50% which is also on the expected lines since when a film is set and is playing at lower levels then the collections are bound to be contained. Moreover, it’s in any case an evening show film and hence whether it’s the weekend or the weekdays, the numbers are bound to stay rather consistent.

The Rani Mukerji starrer has now collected 15.73 crores* and is quietly making its way towards the 20 crores mark. That’s the first major milestone for the film and it would reach there in the third weekend. Bholaa would be coming over as well and then John Wick: Chapter 4 would be seeing footfalls as well. However, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway would keep chugging along in that 50 lakhs per day zone and that would be enough to sail through.

After Uunchai, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is the second mid-budget film, which has managed to surprise the box office in recent times. The cost of the making is much lower and the cast is also not that widely spread out. Hence, it’s good to see a niche film like this get into the 20 crores zone at least in the times when there are biggies struggling to do well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

