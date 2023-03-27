Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone are two of the most influential women in India and Bollywood. From Rani’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which salutes the strength of a mother, to DP’s Chhapaak, which fights against acid attacks, most of their movies have left a strong impression on our minds. But what happens when two strong-headed women come face to face on a topic they don’t see eye to eye upon? Scroll on to learn more.

While Rani and Deepika stood their ground, they reached an impasse maturely. The two leading ladies had shared their opinion on women’s safety and had conflicting views. Their opinions and thoughts left netizens impressed yet divided on the internet.

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, and Anushka Sharma came together for The Actresses Roundtable in 2018. During their conversation with host Rajeev Masand, they discussed women’s safety and empowerment. The Mardani actress believed that women should learn self-defence from an early age and make themselves strong enough to handle adverse situations. Deepika, on the other hand, felt that offenders should be taught to respect women from an early age and not threaten their safety. A clip from the interview surfaced on Instagram, creating a debate among the netizens.

Take A Look:

An Instagram handle called Deepika.heartbeat shared the video on their page. In the old clip, Rani Mukerji said, “…Either kick him between his legs, or give him a jhapar of his lifestime, so that he remembers that ye ladki ne maara tha and it will make him so fearful that he won’t do it to other ladies. You have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself.”

Deepika interjected and said, “I don’t think everyone is constructed with that sort of DNA, unfortunately. I completely agree with you, but a lot of people have not been in that situation because a) they were lucky or b) they were strong enough to end it then and there. But unfortunately there are women who are not constructed like that.” Rani Mukerji added that people needed to talk to such women and ask them to change to protect themselves. She said that martial arts should be made compulsory in school.

Deepika Padukone quickly said, “We have taken a step further. We are now talking about ‘self-defence.’ Why should we get to that stage? It should not even reach that stage where I need to learn how to defend myself.” Netizens seemed divided on the topic and shared their views.

Some users sided with Deepika and said –

One netizen wrote, “People defending Rani should know that alot of girls in India still don’t have access to education let alone self defence classes. And still if we’re gonna take this into account, what about kids?? Infants?? Specially abled people???”

Another said, “Tell me how will a 4 yr old CHILD learn martial arts and use it to protect herself ??”

A user wrote, “Rani was just embarassing in this round table.”

Some fans supported Rani Mukerji and said –

“Maturity is realising that Rani is correct👏”

“I don’t understand whats bad in learning to protect ourselves? Tomorrow if someone comes and slaps you or kick you..you cannot be like “transparent suitations and all bullshit” not all suitations you can handle right where she is speaking about “uss jagah pohuchna hi kyun hai ” I understand but what if the other person has already reached where they shouldn’t have …now thats where we need self defence”

What do you guys think about this debate? Do let us know!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

