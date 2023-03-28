It was a decent hold for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday as 3 crores* more came in. On Friday the film had collected 6.50 crores so this is fair traction, considering that most Hollywood films do fall on Mondays. In that context, the drop here is reasonable and now it’s about maintaining at these levels right through the week.

The business is driven by enhanced occupancy at the premium screens (especially IMAX) which were running at close to 50% right through the day which is a good sign since the weekend had already seen almost houseful response here. The fact that audiences are still interested in coming in hordes even on a working day shows that the film has been accepted well and will keep running for a while.

The Keanu Reeves starrer has now collected 31 crores* and may just about cross the 40 crores mark after the first week. Had the film found itself in the 4-5 crores range on Monday, it could have taken a shot at the 100 Crore Club but that is out of the question now as it would end up parking itself more in the 60-70 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

