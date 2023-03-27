When we talk about actors, controversies go hand in hand, but then there are a few celebrities who always manage to keep themselves away from any fuss, and one of them is actor Keanu Reeves, who is riding high on the success of John Wick: Chapter 4. He is the perfect example of being successful and an overall genuinely great person. Currently, a video of him from the sets of John Wick is going viral, where he can be seen helping move equipment & netizens can’t stop gushing about his kind gesture.

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 is riding high on extremely positive reviews and is all set to break many records at the box office. The actor has delivered many blockbusters in the past, and fame has never gotten into his head, and the viral video is proof of it. Scroll below to read the comments.

In a viral video shared on Twitter by Lets Cinema, Keanu Reeves can be seen helping move equipment on the sets of John Wick: Chapter 4 sets. The video first surfaced in 2021; now, after the film’s release, it has gone viral. The BTS video is from the climactic fight scene that sees John climbing his way up the stairs while taking on hundreds of assassins. As soon as the video went viral, fans reacted quickly and praised his sweet gesture. In fact, a lot of them even compared him to Indian actors and said a lot of them do not even carry their own coffee.

One of the users wrote, “True legend.”

“Keanu Reeves is super sweet.”

“That’s my he is my favourite actor since childhood.”

Another user wrote, “In India, stars won’t even carry their coffee.”

“Reminds me of the time #Mohanlal was moving stuff during the shoot of Lucifer and also during pulimurugan.”

Check out the video below:

Keanu Reeves helping move equipment on the sets of #JohnWick4 🥰 Certain actors will never 🤷🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/wsojaLRboQ — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 27, 2023

What are your thoughts on Keanu Reeve’s sweet gesture? Let us know in the comments section below!

