Selena Gomez is not only ruling the hearts of her fans but also the news these days. She is all over social media owing to different news be it the Hailey Bieber drama or her love life. Rumours about her dating the former One Direction member Zayn Malik spread like a wildfire as she was spotted having dinner with the singer, but that’s old news now! Recently, Zayn’s sister Safaa Azad Malik fueled the romance rumours between the two pop icons. Scroll down to get the entire scoop.

For the unversed Zayn has three sisters, namely, Safaa, Waliyha and Doniya. The singer had been in a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid and the couple also has a daughter together. On the other hand, Selena was linked with Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, a few days ago. But she dismissed it by saying it was just a rumour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa shared Selena Gomez’s recent post on her Instagram story. The news about her sharing Sel’s picture on her account has taken Twitter by storm. The picture of Selena which has been shared by Zayn’s sister sees her in a sultry two-piece. The netizens like always were quick to react to it and leave their amusing comments and remarks.

As soon as the news of Zayn Malik’s sister sharing Selena Gomez‘s picture came out netizens reacted to it with great vigour. One of them wrote, “she has the family’s blessing”

Another one wrote, “You know it’s real if his sister posting it”

A third user commented, “Now get married please. His sister approves”

One of the fourth users’ comment read, “i know selegend and my beautiful boy zayn babies are gonna be gorgeous”

While a fifth one said, “this will piss a lot of women off lmao”

Another user wrote, “Zaylena is real”

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa Azad Malik reposts Selena Gomez’s recent photo to her Instagram stories amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/9FhYAf7fnT — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 26, 2023

Selena and Zayn were allegedly spotted being intimate with each other on Thursday as they stepped out for dinner in New York City. Reportedly, even a waiter witnessed them getting mushy at the restaurant.

Well, they would no doubt make a gorgeous pair and break millions of hearts. What are your thoughts on Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s alleged dating? Tell us in the comments.

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker 2: Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Breaks The Internet As Her Leaked Kissing With An Older Woman Goes Viral – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News