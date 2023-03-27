Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are the talk of the town as they sparked dating rumours after being spotted kissing in Tokyo, Japan. As the video has gone viral, the couple’s fans cannot help but wonder how did the alleged couple meet. Now, a few snaps from Styles’ previous concert have come up featuring Emily Ratajkowski and the singer’s former girlfriend Olivia Wilde sharing smiles.

The British actor is currently performing in various cities in Asia as a part of his Love On Tour. Recently, in Tokyo, Styles got cosy up with Emily as they shared a steamy kiss. As their kissing video went viral, it took the internet by storm.

While both Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have remained tight-lipped about their video, some pictures of the Gone Girl actress hanging out with Olivia Wilde are resurfacing on the internet. In one of the photos, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted sitting together at Harry Styles’ concert in Paris, which took place last year. Both ladies seemingly had a good time as they enjoyed the grammy-winning singer’s tracks.

and when emily ratajkowski starts doing backbends like olivia wilde at the shows then what 😭 pic.twitter.com/vSpNxC1NUp — Alexiss (@TBSLAlexiss) March 26, 2023

Moreover, according to Just Jared, Emily and Olivia also got together during this year’s Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. While Olivia Wilde wore a black and white cutout dress, Emily stunned in a bold see-through gown.

For the unversed, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling and soon hit it off. The two first sparked dating rumours in January 2021 but were trolled for their 10 years age gap. In November, the two called it quits after dating for almost two years. Now, is Olivia Wilde the reason why Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski got together?

