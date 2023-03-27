Keira Knightley, who rose to fame for her performance in the movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and her chemistry with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, talked about s*xual harassment in an old interview. An actress and a mother often heard talking about social issues, and this one time, she revealed how women face harassment literally anywhere for that, they always have to be prepared with some precaution or the other. Keep scrolling to read her take on it.

Ever since the #MeToo movement, a lot of celebrities have come up front and talked about the s*xual harassment that they have faced at the workplace and outside of it. In a conversation, Keira once shared how including her woman faces these every other day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, when Keira Knightley asked whether she has ever faced s*xual harassment, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress opened up, “Yes! I mean, everybody has. Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way, whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has.”

Going further in the conversation, Keira Knightley shared how women now walk back home with precautions to keep themselves safe from any attack. She had said, “It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s f*cking depressing.”

Back in 2020, Keira Knightley had added a no n*dity clause in her contract. Once in a conversation, the actress mentioned, “It’s partly vanity (but) partly also it’s the male gaze. I feel like if I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood, that journey of the body (acceptance), I feel like I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker. I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Keira Knightley’s response towards s*xual harassment? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Justin Bieber Smooches Hailey Bieber On The Streets Of LA & This Happened Post Zayn Malik Kissed Selena Gomez Taking Their PDA To The Next Level!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News