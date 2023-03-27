Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is counting the days till it hits the theatres. It will probably be the last solo film of the space wandering band. It will also be the last film directed by James Gunn in the MCU. GOTG Vol. 3 will bring together Chris Pratt’s Starlord, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Groot, Mantis, Drax and Nebula. A few days ago it was reported that the film will be allegedly around two hours and twenty-nine minutes long, the longest in its franchise. Gunn has now finally spoken about the runtime of GOTG Vol. 3. Keep scrolling to know in detail.

The group excluding Zoe Saldana‘s Gamora made an appearance in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Love and Thunder last year. The first film was released in 2014 followed by the second one in 2017. There was also a holiday special film last year which came out on the OTT platform. It will be the second film of the MCU’s phase 5 and is highly anticipated by Marvel fans.

One of the Twitter users asked the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn whether it’s true that the runtime of the threequel is going to be around two and a half hours. The Tweet read, “James, is it true that Guardians Volume 3 will be 2 hours and 29 minutes?” Gunn took the time to reply to the question of this fan and all of us who are also wondering about the same.

James Gunn wrote, “It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus).” For the record, GOTG vol.1 was two hours and one minute followed by the sequel which was two hours and sixteen minutes long.

MCU fans are very excited about James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 since its trailer was released. The film will also introduce one of the most intriguing comic book characters of Marvel, Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter. The film will introduce the High Evolutionary, essayed by Chukwudi Iwuji. The film is expected to explore the background of one of the most loved Guardians, Rocket. And, from the looks of the trailer it is going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy directed by James Gunn is all set to hit the theatres on 5th May. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

