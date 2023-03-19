It took James Cameron 13 years precisely to revisit his iconic Avatar franchise and brings us the sequel to the franchise Avatar: The Way Of Water. The movie that released in December of 2022 was a rage; as expected like its predecessor, it managed to break multiple Box Office records across the globe to enter the highest-grossing movies all around the globe. Soon after the second film’s release, the buzz around the third made rounds as Cameron confirmed he had already finished major chunks of shoot. But Zoe Saldana is here to break hearts today.

If you are new to the party, James Cameron while promoting Avatar: The Way Of Water confirmed that he has already shot for the third film, and the script for the fourth was submitted to the studio, and their minds were blown. But the filmmaker did not confirm when he is planning to release the project.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, has broken some personal records, too, with the franchise. She now prepares to enter the third film in the Avatar world, and while we thought James Cameron had finished the film and that we would get it soon, Zoe has burst out bubble and confirmed that the wait is longer than we assumed it to be. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report z when Zoe Saldana was asked about Avatar 3 and the status of its completion, she said, “Yeah, I mean, we’re gonna go back this summer and finish it up. We’re 70% done there. But, we have time.”

Zoe Saldana further spoke about Michelle Yeoh entering the franchise with Avatar 3. She said, “How stoked are we? We’re pinching ourselves, but nobody more than James Cameron. Jimbo is pinching himself going ‘I told you, man, I bet on the right people.’ And we bet on him over and over again. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of him and his entire team. I feel so lucky to be a part of something that gets to really change lives and change cinemas history. I just love it.”

Well, we are pumped up for Avatar 3 already. May we get to witness it as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

