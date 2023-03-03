Johnny Depp is one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors. He started off his career as Glen Lantz in A Nightmare on Elm Street and has been entertaining audiences for nearly 40 years now. The actor has done some phenomenal work and has several hit films in his kitty. The actor not only enjoys a massive female fan following but he is also adored by his co-stars as well. The actor was once called a very ‘good kisser’ by his co-stars & one of them even revealed how she begged the makers of a film to lock lips with him.

Johnny who made a lot of headlines in the year 2022 amid his court trial with Amber Heard is slowly regaining his position back in the industry after going through a rough patch. However, the actor had also enjoyed warm equations with his co-stars. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Depp got a compliment for his kissing skills from his co-stars Scroll below to read the scoop.

According to a report in Female First, actress Marion Cotillard who worked with Johnny Depp in Public Enemies called him a good kisser and revealed that he gave her a perfect onscreen kiss while shooting for an intimate scene in the film. The actress had said, “He is a very, very nice guy. I was nervous but he was protective of me and if you really want to know, he is a very, very good kisser.” Ahem! Ahem! Well, that’s quite a good compliment for any actor, right?

Interestingly, Cotillard is not the only actress who praised Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean actor for his kissing skills. Once Keira Knightley had also confessed that she begged the makers of Pirates of the Caribbean to lock her lips with the handsome hunk.

As per reports, she had reportedly told the director, “Come on, just give me one kiss, please.” She had further revealed that the kiss was worth the wait and had said, “I am glad, I got it. It was really good.” Ah! That’s the kind of fan following Johnny Depp enjoys.

