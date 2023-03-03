Amber Heard is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the world. She has done some remarkable work in the West and when her divorce with actor Johnny Depp started doing the rounds on social media, she became a viral sensation after blaming her ex-husband for domestic violence. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Amber labelled her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa an attention seeker and that he is allergic to being ignored. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While Amber’s Hollywood career might have taken a backseat after ex-husband Johnny won the defamation case against her but the actress still dominates the headlines every now and then. She’s very popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram. The actress has been on a social media break since last year but her fan pages never misses an opportunity to keep a track of her regular sightings and activities.

Coming back to the topic, it was four years ago that Amber Heard appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and made some surprising revelations about her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa.

While talking to the host about Jason Momoa, Amber Heard said, “Jason’s allergic to being ignored.”

The actress continued and said, “He adopted this method of ripping out the pages of my book so I would pay attention to him.” Concluding the anecdote, Heard said, “It would drive me crazy because I’d have 30 pages left and it would be gone.”

Watch the conversation here:

We can only imagine Jason Momoa fighting for his co-star Amber Heard’s attention on the sets of their film, hehe!

