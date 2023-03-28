As the festival of Dasara approaches, fans of Telugu cinema are in for a treat as superstar Nani’s latest film is set to release on March 30th. With over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this is the actor’s career best and biggest ever release.

The buzz around Nani starrer is so high that producers have started adding more shows to cope with the housefuls and fast-filling pressures. This is the highest advance booking pan India and with the highest number of shows per day, it is sure to break records at the box office.

The film is expected to witness Nani’s career-best opening, crossing the previous one by over 50%. The shows will start as early as 5 am on the day of release to cater to the overwhelming demand. Fans can expect a power-packed performance from the actor, who is known for his versatility and charm on screen.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. With an extraordinary storyline and anticipated to have some note-worthy performances, the film has unquestionably been the talk of the town.

As fans gear up to celebrate Dasara, the release of Nani’s film adds to the festivities, and the box office is sure to ring in the celebrations with its record-breaking collections. Get ready to witness the superstar in action as he sets the screen on fire with his mesmerizing performance.

