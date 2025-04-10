Here’s What Viewers Are Saying About Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack!
Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Jack hit theatres on April 10th, 2025, and drew mixed to negative responses from audiences and critics alike. The spy action-comedy directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar was much-awaited but has not lived up to the hype.

Critiques have flooded various social media platforms. Most viewers expressed disappointment regarding poor writing and an unimpressive screenplay.

What Are Netizens Saying About Jack?

One frustrated viewer wrote, “#Jack: No Style, No Substance… After the uninteresting 1st half, 2nd half doesn’t recover even with change of pace. #BommarilluBhaskar delivers a below average product. His style and kind of emotion are missing. #Siddhu & #VaishnaviChaitanya’s jodi and their chemistry doesn’t connect.”

Another viewer echoed the disappointment, adding: “#Jack tiring 1st half. Expect Siddhu little comedy here and there & interval sequence everything seems clumsy. Hoping for better second half.”

Fans didn’t just stop at calling out the performances—they’ve taken issue with nearly every technical aspect of the film. From weak background scores to obvious green screen work, the production value has been a huge letdown.

One tweet read: “#Jack is a spy action comedy that falls flat weak writing, clumsy screenplay, cringe spy angle, and barely-there comedy. Siddhu tries, but the film gives him nothing to work with. Bad music, low production, visible green screens. Hard to sit through.”

One of the most brutal takes came from a fan who tweeted: “Worst RAW movie I’ve ever seen! #Jack’s character is terribly diseased by the worst writing, which could have otherwise been memorable. Bimbo, yet no growth Afsana/Bhanumati doesn’t help at all. #Siddhu’s talent wasted.”

Check out more tweets below:

More about Jack

In addition to Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Jack stars pivotal actors like Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji. Producer B. V. S. N. Prasad produced the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Though Jack has shown Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s commitment and performance, it has missed out on most audiences due to its writing and execution. Fans of the actor may still find elements to appreciate, but overall, the movie has not resonated as hoped.

