JioHotstar is bringing a new sports drama to its catalog, and the buzz around Nadu Center has picked up ever since the trailer was released. The series dives into school life, raw friendships, troubled teenagers, and the spark that sports can bring into their lives.

With a young cast and an emotional coming-of-age tone, the show already feels like it has the right mix to connect with viewers. Continue scrolling to know more about the release details!

Nadu Center Streaming Details

The makers have confirmed that Nadu Center will be released on JioCinema/Hotstar on November 20, 2025. Notably, all episodes will be available at once, allowing fans to watch the entire story in one continuous viewing experience.

The trailer for the show was first shared in Tamil, but it will be available in several languages. The poster suggests it will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. That opens the door for more viewers to enjoy this sports-driven drama in the language they prefer.

More About Nadu Center

Nadu Center follows the story of PK, a talented basketball player who is removed from an elite school for his behavior. He is transferred to a rough campus known for fights, drug issues, and a complete lack of discipline. While PK tries to settle in, the vice principal sees a chance to bring some order to the campus. PK is asked to form a basketball team using the most troublesome boys in the school.

This decision sets him on a path of self-growth. As he trains the group, PK begins to understand responsibility and learns how leadership can transform both him and those around him. The boys, too, start to change as the team grows together. The story mixes sports, bonding, and redemption, giving the show a warm and relatable tone.

The cast includes Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black, Terrance, Mukesh, Dom, Yashwanth, Sahana, Madhuvasanth, Arti, Kishore, Jeeva, Nandagopal, Tara Amala Joseph, and Shivam. The show also features well-known names such as Regina Cassandra, Delhi Ganesh, Asha Sharath, Kalaiyarasan, and Sasikumar.

Check out the trailer of Nadu Center below:

