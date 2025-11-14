Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Nishaanchi, starring Aaishvary Thackeray in dual roles, is out on streaming. The film first hit theatres on September 19, 2025, and has been released to a broader audience via a major streaming platform. Nishaanchi is an emotional, intense drama depicting two brothers caught between right and wrong.

Nishaanchi Streaming Details

Nishaanchi has been made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, from November 14, 2025, onwards. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and sees the return of Anurag Kashyap’s raw, emotional storytelling style.

Nishaanchi Story & Cast

The film centers on twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, both portrayed by Aaishvary Thackeray, who are left trapped in a botched bank heist in 2006. The plot travels back and forth through time, reminiscing about how both brothers went down totally different paths. One was stuck in a life of crime, while the other fought to hold on to his righteousness.

Brotherly affection, morality, and survival, Nishaanchi explores it all. It also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles that round off the themes of the narrative of revenge and loyalty, and redemption.

What Did Anurag Kashyap Say About Nishaanchi’s Digital Release?

Speaking about the OTT release, Director Anurag Kashyap shared, “Nishaanchi is a story that has everything I’ve ever loved about Hindi cinema — emotion, intensity, chaos, action and lots of drama. It’s also a very personal film for me and thus everything about it from the writing to the shoot to characters have been created with immense passion and purity.”

“It’s a family saga and while Part 1 dives deep into the world of crime and the choices that define us, Part 2 is about punishment, redemption, and the price we pay for those choices. I’m so thankful to my cast, crew, and the team at Amazon MGM Studios India for pouring their heart and soul into bringing this story to life. I can’t wait for audiences across India and the world to experience both parts together when Nishaanchi premieres on Prime Video on November 14,” he added.

Check out the trailer of Nishaanchi below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Baaghi 4 OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch Tiger Shroff’s Latest Action Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News