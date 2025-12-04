Mrs. Deshpande has become a major talking point because it brings Madhuri Dixit into a role that is far darker and more complex than anything she has done before. The series delves into crime, psychology, and family conflict, creating a world full of tension and plot twists. With its recently released trailer, it has already built strong curiosity among viewers.

When & Where To Stream Mrs. Deshpande?

Mrs. Deshpande will stream on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025, giving viewers direct access to the series at launch. The announcement post on X reads, “Ek iconic smile. Ek deadly twist 🔪✨Hotstar Specials: Mrs. Deshpande Streaming from 19th December only on JioHotstar.”

The tone of the show is intense, with unsettling scenes and a steady rise in suspense. The early buzz around the trailer shows that fans are eager to see this new side of Madhuri.

More About Mrs Deshpande

Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies. Mrs. Deshpande follows the story of a serial killer who is brought out of prison to help solve a new case for the police. Someone has started repeating her old methods, and the officers need her insight to track the murderer.

The show is an Indian take on the French thriller La Mante, but shapes its own identity through its characters and setting. Madhuri leaves behind her usual glamorous screen presence to play a cold and calculating woman whose actions hide deep hurt and complicated motives. Priyanshu Chatterjee, Siddharth Chandekar, Kavin Dave, and Arjun Pandey will be seen in supporting roles.

The story also looks at how one ordinary woman is transformed into an individual who is capable of carrying out violent acts. With each passing episode, the viewer may find suspense, family tensions, secrets, and revenge.

Check out the trailer of Mrs. Deshpande below:

