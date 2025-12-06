The wedding season is on, and we can witness some big, lavish weddings around us. Amid this, there’s one wedding that is grabbing all the attention, among people as well as the media, and interestingly, this wedding isn’t a real one. Yes, we’re talking about the wedding between Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary. It has been doing the rounds all over the internet, leaving everyone surprised. Kudos to the team of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, as the quirky and unique promotional move has got all the attention towards the film.

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary’s marriage gimmick grabs the attention

A few days back, a video went viral, featuring Sanjay and Mahima as newlyweds. It was later learned that it was a playful gimmick carried out by the film’s team to grab the attention of the audience. It turned out to be a successful move as it left netizens amused and curious, thus getting everyone to discuss it.

From fan discussions to meme pages, the marriage found its way everywhere, pulling massive attention toward the film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. The strategy has been so successful that the film has been making headlines since the very first day of promotions, consistently staying in conversation amid bigger Bollywood releases. It’s really a good thing as the film deals with the story of marriage.

This out-of-the-box promotional idea has given the film a strong visibility, which is a big achievement in itself, as even big releases sometimes fail to gain the attention of the audience. With this unique strategy, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi has made headlines, and it is likely to amuse the audience in the same way in theaters

More about Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is scheduled to release on December 19, 2025. It also stars Vyom Yadav, Palak Lalwani, Shrikant Verma, and others in key roles. It is produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan. It is co-produced by Ramit Thakur.

