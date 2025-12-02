Rishab Shetty is currently trending in the news after Ranveer Singh tried to imitate his act from Kantara Chapter 1 at an event recently. Probably, that is the reason that the film might have witnessed a jump in its viewership this week. The views for the film on Prime Video witnessed a jump of 14% from the views of the last week!

Still Away From Rajinikanth!

Rishab Shetty’s mythological epic is still 0.5 million away from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which garnered 17.4 million views in six weeks on Prime Video. Hopefully, Rishab Shetty’s film might overrule Coolie in this list; the Kannada blockbuster stays relevant on the OTT platform for another week!

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Verdict Week 5

Kantara Chapter 1, in its fifth week of streaming on Prime Video, garnered a great viewership of 3.2 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched films in India for the week of November 24-30, 2025, as per Ormax data.

Here are the top 10 most viewed Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2 (JioHotstar): 18.1 Million Coolie (Prime Video): 17.4 Million Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): 13.7 Million

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the mythological epic streaming on Prime Video.

Week 1: 3.5 million views

Week 2: 4.1 million views

Week 3: 3.3 million views

Week 4: 2.8 million views

Week 5: 3.2 million views

Total: 16.9 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The numbers are only as per the weekly reports and might vary as per the cumulative annual report.

