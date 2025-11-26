Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime S3 has maintained a decent pace with its viewership as it enters the second week of streaming on Netflix. The crime drama is trending as the number 1 non-English film on Netflix in not one or two, but ten countries – India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and Mauritius. The show has secured one of the top 10 spots on Netflix this week, in 14 countries!

Season 2 Had Better Views!

Interestingly, the second season of the show, which arrived in 2022, opened better in its debut week with a viewership of 4 million. This season took almost 10 days to cross the debut week views of the last week.

Delhi Crime S3 OTT Verdict Week 2

According to data by Netflix from November 17 – 23, 2025, Delhi Crime S3 garnered a viewership of 2.5 million on Netflix against 12 million viewing hours in its second week and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English shows on Netflix. Delhi Crime S3 is the only Indian show in the list.

Will It Enter The Top 3?

It would be interesting to see if Delhi Crime S3 enters the top 3 Indian shows of 2025 that arrived on Netflix. The top spot is claimed by The Royals starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, which garnered 12.1 million views. The second spot is owned by Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood with 7.4 million views. The third spot is claimed by Dabba Cartel’s 5.9 million views.

Delhi Crime S3 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the crime drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.3 million | 11.1 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Week 2: 2.5 million | 12 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Verdict (Week 4): Rishab Shetty Hits Another Milestone But Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s Biggies Remain Untouched!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News