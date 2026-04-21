Fans of the Super Troopers franchise are excited as a third installment is finally coming after eight years. Super Troopers 3 marks the return of the comedy troupe, the Broken Lizards. Let’s find out all the important details about this highly anticipated forthcoming film, including its cast members and release date.

Super Troopers 3 Cast Details

Jay Chandrashekhar returns as Senior Trooper Arcot Ramathorn, aka Thorny. He is also serving as the director. Kevin Heffernan plays Trooper Rodney ‘Rod’ Fava, while Paul Soter is Trooper Carl Foster. Steve Lemme as Trooper MacIntyre ‘Mac’ Womack, Erik Stolhanske as Trooper Robbie ‘Rabbit’ Roto, Brian Cox as Captain John O’Hagen, Marisa Coughlan as Ursula Hansen, and Andrew Dismukes as Trooper Coy Burns.

Other actors who are a part of the film include Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Hannah Simone, Lisa Gilroy, Sakina Jaffrey, and Iqbal Theba.

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Super Troopers 3 Plot Details

Super Troopers 3 focuses on Falva getting engaged to Thorny’s sister, who is Indian. But the troopers soon realize her schemes. The team tries to end the relationship to save him. Meanwhile, all of them also come across a new drug ring in the area.

The official synopsis, as per Searchlight Pictures, reads, “When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring, all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.”

Super Troopers 3 Release Date

Super Troopers 3 will be released theatrically in the United States on August 7, 2026. Searchlight Pictures is handling the domestic distribution of the film. It will face stiff competition at the ticket window with other titles that are releasing on the same day. Films like The Ice Cream Man and Fall 2 are also hitting the big screen on August 7.

The franchise began in the year 2001 with the first film, Super Troopers. It was directed by Jay Chandrashekhar and written by his comedy troupe, Broken Lizard. The film’s success was followed by its sequel, Super Troopers, which was released in 2018.

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