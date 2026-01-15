One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Vijay Joshi, Harsh Mayar, Nyrraa M Banerji, Abhimanyu Singh, and Mukesh Tiwari.

Director: Abhishek Raj & Rajneesh Thakur

What’s Good: Ashutosh Rana turning into a comic powerhouse and a very Hera-Pherish world!

What’s Bad: A few jokes that cross the line in the name of slapstick comedy!

Loo Break: Once you board the trip, just finish it at a go!

Watch or Not?: Yes, if you are open to let go of a few jokes and flaws! And If you need a break from serious life and want to just share a few unapologetic laughs!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

User Rating:

In an era of chest-thumping action heroes, dark thrillers, serious dramas, or adult comedies, we sometimes miss the days when going to the theater meant just sheer madness – unapologetic, and unadulterated fun. Abhishek Raj’s script delivers exactly the same with One Two Cha Cha Chaa.

One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Script Analysis

Set in Bihar, the story kicks off at a wedding, but instead of the usual hero-heroine, we get introduced to Chachaji, who declared he needs to get married before the groom! What follows next is a road trip to a hospital that turns into a full-blown circus when absurdity dives in with 25 crore at stake, along with criminals, goons, guns, and gangsters. Stakes are high, and technically, everyone is high, and the trip gets trippier literally!

The narrative of One Two Cha Cha Chaa depends on a simple chaos theory. The storytelling proceeds with misunderstandings and confusion taking the main spot. The plot is not complex; instead, it uses a simple heist-gone-wrong idea to dive into a series of increasingly absurd characters and situations!

The writing thrives on situational comedy. It isn’t just about punchlines; it’s about the sheer absurdity of the situations all the characters find themselves in. In major chunks, the film echoes the DNA of Priyadarshan and Indra Kumar’s Hera Pheri and Dhamaal. But it still manages to carve out its identity since it is rooted in the desi version of comedy. From dialogues to actions, everything is too grounded and without glamor!

One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Star Performance

Ashutosh Rana is the GOAT! Period. We’ve seen him terrify us in movies, but seeing him play a bipolar, eccentric uncle with such childlike innocence and spot-on timing is a revelation. He is the emotional chord of the film, and he connects with the audience beyond the laughs. The film never preaches the importance of mental health, but you think about it through Rana’s portrayal of a bipolar man!

The trio of Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Vijay Joshi, and Harsh Mayar is a riot. They coordinate well and capture the Dhamaal-Golmaal energy perfectly. Nyrraa M Banerji as Shoma 440 adds the necessary spark and bombshell energy to the second half, holding the script that is majorly dominated by a male-driven chaos! Abhimanyu Singh enters the film through a poster in the pre-interval, and the film promises to get interesting!

One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Direction, Music

Directors Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur know their script way too well, and this should already be a celebratory achievement! They don’t preach, they do not try to be intellectual, they do not confuse the audience with technical bliss! They keep the pacing brisk and the frames colorful. They make their characters move like a puppet, and they win hearts with the surprises they keep throwing as the movie shifts gears from a family comedy to a mafia chase! The background music adds a perfect layer of intrigue and is beautifully handled by the film, keeping the tone peppy, comic, yet intense. Trust me, not a dull moment!

The only problem with the film is its target audience. It is too oriented and too slapstick! You need to let go of a lot of problematic things because let me be honest, that is a usual affair in the belt we are talking about and the belt we are catering to! The film isn’t trying to change the world; it probably is trying to make you forget the world for two hours and dive into this chaotic trip.

One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: The Last Word

So, ideally, the film is not here for morals or lessons! Yes, it’s loud. Yes, it’s messy, and yes, it’s a bit over-the-top. But it’s also an honest entertainer that proves a good laugh on screen often needs only a Chacha played by a very sincere Ashutosh Rana, who exactly knows what he is doing! I love this Hera Pheri meets Dhamaal – Golmaal world. The film definitely deserves a chance and you might not regret it!

3.5 stars!

One Two Cha Cha Chaa Trailer

For more Bollywood Movie Reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra & Agastya Nanda Starrer Is A War Film Where Emotions, Not Explosions Win The Battle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News