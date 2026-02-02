Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a box office success. It has recovered the 200 crore budget and is now minting returns. At the worldwide box office, Anil Ravipudi’s directorial has surpassed every single Telugu grosser of 2025 except one. Can you guess? Scroll below for the day 21 report!

Where does it stand at the Indian box office?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 so far. According to Sacnilk, Nayanthara co-starrer earned 2.84 crores on day 21. It witnessed a 77.5% jump on the third Saturday, compared to 1.60 crores garnered on the previous day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 207.49 crores after 21 days. It is now aiming to surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (267.55 crores) and become the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of all time domestically. Including GST, the gross total stands at 244.83 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Week 2 – 22.8 crores

Day 19 – 1.08 crores

Day 20 – 1.6 crores

Day 21 – 2.84 crores

Total – 207.49 crores

Beats every single Telugu grosser of 2025 except…

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has accumulated 287.03 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 42.20 crore gross from its overseas run. Chiranjeevi starrer now needs 7.32 crore gross more in the kitty to beat every single Tollywood grosser of 2025. They Call Him OG currently stands at the top spot with a global lifetime gross of 294.35 crore.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

OG – 294.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.02 crores Game Changer – 185.06 crores Mirai – 147.35 crores Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.75 crores Akhanda 2 – 123.44 crores HIT: The Third Case – 120.54 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.4 crores Thandel – 89.45 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 207.49 crores

ROI: 7.49 crores

India gross: 244.83 crores

Overseas gross: 42.20 crores

Worldwide gross: 287.03 crores

