Akhanda 2 is slowly approaching its finish line, but before concluding its theatrical run, it is ensuring that it accomplishes some significant targets. Globally, it recently surpassed Akhanda to become Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s third-highest-grossing film. Now, in the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Daaku Maharaaj at the Indian box office, becoming the actor’s second-highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 18!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

On the third Monday, day 18, the Telugu fantasy action drama earned just 24 lakh. Compared to the third Friday’s 65 lakh, it dropped by 63.07%, which is much higher than expected. Overall, it has earned an estimated 91.54 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 108.01 crore gross. It is Balayya’s third film to cross the 90 crore mark in net collection.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Week 2 – 12.3 crores

Day 15 – 65 lakh

Day 16 – 70 lakh

Day 17 – 90 lakh

Day 18 – 24 lakh

Total – 91.54 crores

Akhanda 2 becomes Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 91.54 crore net in the kitty, Akhanda 2 has surpassed Daaku Maharaaj. Released earlier this year, the film did business of 91.23 crore net. Now, the Akhanda sequel has crossed its lifetime total to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Due to the New Year celebrations, the film may experience some growth in collections, but it may not be able to surpass Veera Simha Reddy (97.64 crore net) to claim the top spot among Balayya’s top grossers. The Akhanda sequel is expected to end its run at 93-95 crore net.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Balayya in India (net):

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores Akhanda 2 – 91.54 crores (18 days) Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crores Akhanda – 89 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

