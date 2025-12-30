Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is on track to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and achieve two big milestones at the global box office. Check out the day 25 box office update!

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Dhurandhar earned 243 crore gross in 25 days of its overseas run. It is now nearing 250 crores, becoming the first and only Indian film of 2025 to reach this milestone. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is also set to beat Animal (257 crores) and emerge as the highest Indian adult grosser in the international circuits.

Aiming to surpass Jawan worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has accumulated 1118.44 crore gross in 25 days. This includes 875.44 crore gross from its run in India. The Bollywood spy action thriller is now only 45.18 crores away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and achieving two big global feats.

First, Ranveer Singh starrer will emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office. It will only remain behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Jawan – 1163.62 crores Dhurandhar – 1118.44 crores (25 days) Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Second, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer will rank as the 6th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It will then chase KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores) to officially enter the top 5.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.62 crores Dhurandhar – 1118.44 crores (25 days) Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (25 days)

India net: 741.90 crores

India gross: 875.44 crores

Overseas gross – 243 crores

Worldwide gross – 1118.44 crores

