Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, continues the assault at the Indian box office. It’s been almost a month, but the film is refusing to slow down and is still playing on the front foot. Interestingly, despite no Blockbuster Tuesday discounted ticket rates, the Bollywood magnum opus has shown a rise in the advance booking at the Indian box office for day 26, the fourth Tuesday.

Dhurandhar earns over 4 crore gross through day 26 advance booking

For the fourth Tuesday, 119 new shows have been added for the spy action thriller. On day 25, the film had a show count of 9,868 shows. Today, it has 9,987 shows scheduled across the nation, which is simply unbelievable. With the rise in show count, the advance booking has also witnessed a hike as 1.8 lakh+ tickets were booked before the first show started, compared to day 25’s 1.68 lakh tickets. In terms of collection, the biggie has grossed 4.02 crores at the Indian box office through day 26’s pre-sales, showing a jump of 7.2% from yesterday’s 3.75 crore gross.

Out of 1.8 lakh+ tickets booked, Dhurandhar sold 87K+ tickets at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 44K+ tickets from PVR. Inox sold 30K+ tickets in advance for the fourth Tuesday. Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 13K+ tickets. Such numbers are truly historic during the weekdays of the fourth week and have never been seen in India before.

Ready for a blockbuster collection on the fourth Tuesday

From the first week, a pattern has emerged with Dhurandhar scoring more on Mondays than on Tuesdays. Even in the fourth week, the film is maintaining the trend, and that too, with discounted ticket rates. Just like an upward trend in the advance booking, the Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to jump in actual collection.

As strong support continues in pre-sales and spot bookings, the magnum opus is expected to score 12.5-13 crore net at the Indian box office on its 26th day. With this, it will overtake Pushpa 2‘s 10.08 crores to record the biggest fourth Tuesday ever in India.

