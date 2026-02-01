Prabhas and Maruthi were expected to begin January 2026 on a successful note for Indian cinema. High hopes were pinned on their Sankranti release, The Raja Saab. Unfortunately, the Telugu fantasy-horror comedy has tanked at the box office, incurring massive losses. Scroll below for the latest update in 23 days.

Even the weekend fails to boost collection!

The Raja Saab was released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The reviews were negative, which led to the end of the theatrical run in all versions except Telugu. According to Sacnilk, Prabhas starrer earned only 27 lakhs on day 23. Despite the Saturday boost, it barely saw any improvement compared to the 25 lakhs garnered the previous day.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 145.45 crores net after 23 days. Including taxes, the gross total has come to 171.63 crores. The situation could have been different had there been no competition from Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, but Chiranjeevi’s film stole the spotlight this Sankranti.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 130.25 crores

Week 2 – 12.58 crores

Week 3 – 2.1 crores

Day 22 – 25 lakhs

Day 23 – 27 lakhs

Total – 145.45 crores

The Raja Saab is a box office bomb!

Prabhas starrer was made on a massive budget of 400 crores. In 23 days, the makers have only recovered 36.36% of the total investments. They will be incurring staggering losses of 254.55 crores, which is simply disappointing for a film starring a pan-India superstar!

The Raja Saab Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 400 crores

India net: 145.45 crores

Budget recovery: 36.36%

India gross: 171.63 crores

Overseas gross: 34.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 205.88 crores

