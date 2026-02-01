Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, has turned out to be a good success story for Tollywood in 2026. Released amid the Sankranti festive season, the film capitalized on holidays and scored really well. A few days back, it became the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi at the worldwide box office, and now, it aims to set a new record by overtaking HanuMan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 20 days?

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer is currently in its third week, and momentum has been decent to good so far. On its third Saturday, day 20, it scored an estimated 2.04 crores in India. Compared to 1.1 crores, it displayed an 85.45% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 205.09 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 242 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 42.15 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 284.15 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 205.09 crores

India gross – 242 crores

Overseas gross – 42.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 284.15 crores

Chasing a new record

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs 10.04 crores more to overtake HanuMan (294.92 crores). Once the film surpasses HanuMan, it’ll become the highest-grossing film among Tollywood Sankranti releases globally. In India, it has already dethroned HanuMan to reach the top spot, and now, it’ll be interesting to see if it manages to overtake the same film globally.

Take a look at the top 5 Sankranti grossers of Tollywood:

HanuMan – 294.18 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 284.15 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 273.18 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.02 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 225.06 crores

More about the film

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, and Harsha Vardhan in key roles. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores.

