Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 has moved past the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer is now the 3rd highest-grossing Republic Day release of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for the exciting report on day 9.

A steady overseas run!

Border 2 is on track to clock a half-century at the overseas box office. In 9 days, it has grossed 43 crores. It is facing competition from Dhurandhar as well as Mardaani 3, but is the leading choice of the audience. The epic action war drama will see another strong jump today due to the Sunday boost.

All eyes are on whether it will surpass Gadar 2 to emerge as Sunny Deol’s highest overseas grosser. The 2023 blockbuster had concluded its international lifetime at 65.1 crore gross. This means Border 2 will need to earn 22.10 crores more to conquer the top throne.

3rd highest-grossing Republic Day release in Bollywood!

At the worldwide box office, Border 2 has accumulated 370.65 crores in 9 days of its run. The record-breaking spree continues as Varun Dhawan co-starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter (354.7 crores). It is now the highest-grossing Republic Day release of all time at the worldwide box office.

There’s no big release in February, so the epic war action drama has the opportunity to beat Padmaavat (560 crores) and steal the second spot. However, Pathaan will continue to conquer the throne with its 1000 crore+ earnings.

Check out the highest-grossing Republic Day releases in Bollywood (worldwide gross):

Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Padmaavat – 560 crores Border 2 – 370.65 crores (9 days) Fighter – 354.7 crores Raees – 287.71 crores

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 277.67 crores

India gross: 327.65 crores

Overseas gross: 43 crores

Worldwide gross: 370.65 crores

