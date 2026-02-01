What a terrific run Dhurandhar is enjoying at the Indian box office. The screen count has reduced as new competitors have arrived in Bollywood. But is that impacting its theatrical journey? Certainly not. Ranveer Singh starrer has witnessed a 60% jump on the 9th Saturday. Scroll below for the day 58 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 58

As most know, Border 2 is currently ruling the ticket windows in Bollywood. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 also arrived this Friday, along with Jaaved Jaaferi’s Mayasabha. Despite the new competitors, Dhurandhar is maintaining a rock-steady hold in its 9th week. On day 58, it added 40 lakhs to the kitty, as per estimates.

Akshaye Khanna co-starrer witnessed a 60% jump compared to 25 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The cumulative total at the Indian box office surges to 892.67 crores. Dhurandhar is very close to the 900 crore club, but that will no longer be possible, as collections will drop on weekdays. However, it has witnessed a glorious run with 296.74% profits so far.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Week 8 – 5.95 crores

Weekend 9 – 65 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total – 892.67 crores

Will it score the highest Week 9 in Hindi cinema?

Dhurandhar is now aiming to beat Uri: The Surgical Strike (1.64 crores) to record the highest 9th week collection in Hindi cinema. There are 5 days left in the week, and it needs 99 lakhs more in the kitty. At the current pace, it would easily achieve the target.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (58 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 892.67 crores

India gross – 1053.35 crores

ROI – 296.74%

Overseas gross – 298.33 crores

Worldwide gross – 1351.68 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

